Category Spotlight: Plant-based Yogurt

There’s no doubt about it: Plant-based foods continue to rise in popularity, and that includes dairy-alternative products such as yogurt. In its 2018 report “The Yogurt Market and Yogurt Innovation, 3rd Edition,” Packaged Facts singled out dairy-free, plant-based yogurt as the new market disrupter, replacing the now mainstream Greek yogurt trend.

As David Sprinkle, the company’s market researcher, pointed out, “The segment is following more familiar dairy-alternative beverage ingredient trends, especially as dairy-free yogurt moves beyond soy to feature coconut, almond and cashew, as well as more exotic variations such as pea-based yogurt.”

Recent product rollouts and updates in this space include products from Follow Your Heart (coconut); Blue Diamond (almond); Kite Hill (almond); Simply Free (acacia fiber and konjac); Lavva (coconut, plantain, cassava root, pili nut); and Israeli brand Yofix (oats, legumes and seeds).

Sales of plant-based dairy products, excluding milk, came to $697 million for the 52 weeks ending June 2018, according to Nielsen data, representing an increase of 50 percent year over year. The nondairy ice cream and frozen dessert, yogurt, cheese, creamer, butter, and dressing sales included in these figures all saw double-digit growth of more than 20 percent during the same period.