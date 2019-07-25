Category Spotlight: Snack Bars

The snack bar market — expected to reach $8.8 billion by 2023, according to Research and Markets — saw an increase of 2.7 percent in dollar sales for the latest 52 weeks ending May 19, according to IRI data, due in large part to the growing popularity of the nutritional/intrinsic health value segment, which grew 5.8 percent in dollar sales, while granola bars’ dollar sales declined 4.6 percent.

But while the health attributes touted by the makers of nutritional/intrinsic health value bars are important draws for consumers seeking wellness in convenient forms, that doesn’t mean that snacking for its own sake has gone by the wayside: Sales dollars for the breakfast/cereal/snack bar and all other snack and granola bar segments were both up, by 5.7 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively, although unit sales for the latter were down 4.2 percent. Indeed, when it comes to snacking, it seems that consumers want to have their better-for-you bar and enjoy it, too.

This attitude to snacking tracks with findings by the NPD Group, whose recently released “Future of Snacking” report notes that brands are meeting consumers’ needs in this regard with snacks that provide both health and indulgence through such solutions as portion-control packs, “thinner” versions of established products, or nutrient-enriched sweet and savory items.