Category Spotlight: Breakfast Foods

Generations have been raised on the adage that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. While those expressing such views have decreased somewhat, from 57 percent of adults in 2007 to 52 percent in 2017, according to Packaged Facts data, breakfast beats out lunch (18 percent) and dinner (19 percent) when it comes to importance.

However, what constitutes breakfast is in flux, as is when traditional breakfast foods are consumed, especially as more adults turn to snacking instead of three meals a day. A favorite in many households is the breakfast-for-dinner trend, and the growing acceptance of cereal as an anytime snack, although cereal sales saw a sales decline of 2.3 percent from last year and unit sales decreased 3 percent, according to Nielsen data.

In grocery stores’ prepared food departments, the breakfast segment often remains the largest untapped opportunity in the category as more people move away from consuming the first meal of the day at home. Breakfast meals or combos accounted for nearly $68 million in sales, according to Nielsen, a whopping 403 percent increase from last year. Unit sales also increased 404 percent over last year.