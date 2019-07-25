Category Spotlight: Meal Kits

What you’d think would be a slam dunk for grocers continues to be a work in progress as grocery retailers attempt to make a go of meal kits, searching for a profitable middle ground somewhere between the flailing subscription model and the in-store solution that leverages the broad competencies of the supermarket.

Since they launched in the United States more than five years ago, “time has tempered both growth and expectations for meal kits, though the future remains promising,” says market researcher Packaged Facts, which, in its report “Meal Kits: Trend and Opportunities in the U.S., 3rd Edition,” forecasts that the meal-kit category will continue to expand and grow healthily over the next four years, but at rates more modest than previously anticipated.

Packaged Facts estimates the U.S. meal-kit market had sales of $2.6 billion in 2017 and would grow almost 22 percent by the end of 2018 to reach $3.1 billion. Growth is forecasted to steadily decline from double-digit gains over the next few years to single-digit gains by 2023.