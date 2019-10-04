Albertsons’ Plated Lays off 25 Staffers

Plated, the meal kit company owned by Albertsons Cos., has laid off about 10 percent of its corporate staff in New York City, affecting about 25 people, Bloomberg has reported.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. acquired the company in 2017 and began offering the meal kits in its stores in 2018. The grocer recently pulled the kits from its hometown stores.

Plated co-founder Josh Hix, who was also its CEO, left the company this past January.

The recent moves will help reduce expenses and create better use of the company’s larger structure, according to Alberstons spokeswoman Christine Wilcox.

Albertsons operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under various banners. The company is No. 3 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.