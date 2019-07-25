Consumer Expenditures Study: Shopper First Is Best Strategy for Success

It’s no surprise to anyone that the pace of innovation in grocery retailing has accelerated, and for the good of the industry, let’s hope it stays that way.

The announcement of Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods Market may be a fading memory, but it won’t ever be forgotten, and it ought to be the first thing retailers see in their rear-view mirrors when thinking about what they should do next.

A year ago, we noted that understanding how consumers shop has become more important than exactly what they’re buying (though that’s certainly helpful to know, as the data that follows in this report demonstrates). But continuing to grow in importance is the why — the motivation behind increasingly personalized buying and eating habits.

The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) in June released the 45th edition of its annual “U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends,” a look at grocery shopper attitudes and behavior. The 2019 report, a survey of nearly 1,800 grocery shoppers prepared by The Hartman Group Inc., studies what consumers want from their retailers when personalizing their grocery shopping.