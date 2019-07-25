Press enter to search
Close search

Consumer Expenditures Study: 2019 Data

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu
CES

Consumer Expenditures Study: 2019 Data

07/25/2019

This year is Progressive Grocer's 72nd Annual Consumer Expenditures Study. The below data is provided via Nielsen’s Total Food View, an inclusive data universe of UPC and non-UPC products (includes fresh random-weight retailer-assigned PLU and system 2 sales volume).

Read the introduction to the Consumer Expenditures Study: "Shopper First Is the Best Strategy for Success."

Read our in-depth analysis of some of the better-performing categories in this year's study, including:

Discover the Data Discover the Data

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

CES
Consumer Expenditures Study
Consumer Expenditures Study: Shopper First Is Best Strategy for Success
Shopper Behavior
What Consumers Are Buying in an 'Amazon-ized' Grocery World: Consumer Expenditures Study