Category Spotlight: Beverages

Convenience is key when it comes to increasing beverage sales today. Bottled water is up 7.7 percent from a year ago, energy drinks are up 11.2 percent, and ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee and tea are up 3.7 percent, according to IRI.

There’s likely no surprise regarding these increasing numbers in today’s always-on-the-go world, but some of the big players may be illuminating.

The largest coffee chain in the world, Starbucks, has five of the top 10 RTD cappuccinos or iced coffees, and these five individual Starbucks brands accounted for more than $770 million in sales in the past year.

Coca-Cola has three RTD coffees in the top 10; one is through its partnership with Dunkin Donuts, a second through McCafé and a third as a distributor for Java Monster, produced by Monster Energy. Coca-Cola is a company to watch in the category, as it acquired coffee company Costa earlier this year for $4.9 billion and has already launched three RTD products in Great Britain, with plans to expand rapidly.

Coffee is a $14.4 billion market, and of that, RTD is the fastest-growing segment, rising 31 percent in the past two years, according to the July 2018 “Coffee - US” report from market research firm Mintel.