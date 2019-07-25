Category Spotlight: Smoothies

Smoothies have become ubiquitous, often the beverage of choice for health-conscious adults and trend-setting teens alike. Their benefits are many, mostly health-related, such as that they contain fiber, are often low in carbohydrates if they don’t include sugar in their ingredients, and are perceived as healthier than fruit juice.

Smoothies accounted for 22.6 million in dollar sales in grocery stores last year, up 84 percent over the previous year, according to Nielsen data. The global smoothie market is expected to achieve an impressive CAGR of nearly 9 percent by 2022, according to market research by Technavio. Much of the growth is due to consumers’ demand for healthier food and beverage alternatives, with fruit-based smoothies accounting for the largest segment of the global smoothie market.

Technavio also released the top smoothie market trends to watch. It’s no surprise that organic has also hit the smoothie category, and the resulting products are rich in minerals and antioxidants that also boost the price point. Gluten-free is another top food trend that’s impacting smoothies, with the common reasons for choosing gluten-free smoothies being weight management and digestive health issues.