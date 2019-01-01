Press enter to search
Close search

Fruitlove

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Fruitlove

Fruitlove

Consumers now have another option than drinking their smoothies, thanks to Kraft Heinz’s Fruitlove, which combines the functional benefits of yogurt, fruits and vegetables with the on-the-go convenience of a cup featuring its own spoon. Each cup of Fruitlove contains three or more real fruits and vegetables, provides a good source of protein and calcium, and is an excellent source of vitamins A, B1 and B3. The product comes in five creative varieties: Strawberry Banana Twirl, made with strawberry, banana, rhubarb, raspberry and carrot; Harvest Berry Blend, made with strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, banana, carrot and beet; Mango Medley, made with banana, pineapple, carrot, and mango; Pineapple Coconut Bliss, made with banana, pineapple, squash and coconut; and Blueberry Dream, made with banana, apple, squash and blueberry. A 5.3-ounce cup retails for a suggested $1.99. 

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products