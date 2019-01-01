Consumers now have another option than drinking their smoothies, thanks to Kraft Heinz’s Fruitlove, which combines the functional benefits of yogurt, fruits and vegetables with the on-the-go convenience of a cup featuring its own spoon. Each cup of Fruitlove contains three or more real fruits and vegetables, provides a good source of protein and calcium, and is an excellent source of vitamins A, B 1 and B 3 . The product comes in five creative varieties: Strawberry Banana Twirl, made with strawberry, banana, rhubarb, raspberry and carrot; Harvest Berry Blend, made with strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, banana, carrot and beet; Mango Medley, made with banana, pineapple, carrot, and mango; Pineapple Coconut Bliss, made with banana, pineapple, squash and coconut; and Blueberry Dream, made with banana, apple, squash and blueberry. A 5.3-ounce cup retails for a suggested $1.99.