Frigo Cheese Heads, the No. 1 string cheese brand, has now launched Cheddarella String Cheese, a hybrid cheese product combining the bold flavor of cheddar with the playful stringiness of traditional mozzarella. Made by adding real cheddar cheese to Frigo Cheese Heads Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella, the latest item delivers even more cheddar flavor than traditional cheese twists while preserving the iconic texture beloved by fans. Research From Circana shows that kids prefer yellow cheddar over white, making Cheddarella a great addition to lunchboxes and after-school snack routines. The product is available in 12-count packages of convenient 0.833-ounce sticks, at a suggested retail price of $5.99. Cheese Heads is made by Saputo USA, which is part of Saputo Inc., one of the top 10 dairy processors in the world.