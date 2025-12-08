Family-run Fresh Vintage Farms, a maker of cold-pressed nut oils in California’s Central Valley, will debut Fresh Vintage Farms Almond Oil Mayonnaise at Newtopia Now, which will take place in Denver on Aug. 20-22. The small-batch, clean-label mayo swaps out traditional seed oils for cold-pressed almond oil that the brand contends is a healthier, more flavorful take on one of America’s favorite condiments. Made with just a few simple high-quality ingredients – among them cage-free eggs, lemon juice, sea salt and Fresh Vintage Farms’ signature pure cold-pressed almond oil – the creamy spread is free from preservatives, artificial flavors and highly processed oils. Nutritionally, the product delivers monounsaturated fats, which support healthy cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation and aid blood sugar control, and natural Vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect cells, support immune health and promote glowing skin. It’s also gentler on digestion than mayo made with processed seed oils, according to Fresh Vintage Farms. Additionally, the cold-press process is said to keep nutrients intact and delivers a mild, creamy flavor that pairs well with sandwiches, dips, dressings and more. Non-GMO, preservative-free Fresh Vintage Farms Almond Oil Mayo retails for a suggested $10.99 per recyclable 16-ounce glass jar at 137 Save Mart and Lucky Stores and at Fresh Vintage Farms’ website.