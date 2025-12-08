Female-founded TRUBAR, known for its 100% plant-based and gluten-, dairy-, soy- and seed oil-free protein bars, has now launched TRUBAR Kids: a school-safe snack line made for children and that parents can feel good about. Formulated with clean ingredients and age-appropriate flavors, TRUBAR Kids is completely free of peanuts and tree nuts, making it an allergy-friendly option suitable for lunchboxes, backpacks, after-school snacks and any other snacking occasion The line comes three fun flavors: Iced Oatmeal Blast, Pop Goes Confetti and Fudge-tastic Brownie. What’s more, the bar delivers standout nutrition: 8-9 grams of protein and 7-8 grams of fiber per bar, depending on the flavor, at fewer than 140 calories. A 6.2-ounce box of five bars retails for a suggested $7.49 at Sprouts Farmers Market, with further availability expected at Amazon, online at Walmart, at Hy-Vee locations throughout the country, and on TRUBAR’s website in mid-to-late September. A 12-count box is also in the works.