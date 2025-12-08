Certified B-Corp Desert Essence has added a peppermint flavor to its popular Whitening Plus Toothpaste line. Free from artificial sweeteners or harsh chemicals, the fluoride-free formula combines the natural freshness of pure peppermint essential oil with proven teeth-whitening, plaque-reducing and breath-freshening benefits for a brighter, healthier smile. What’s more, peppermint’s mild antiseptic properties help promote fresh breath and support oral hygiene, keeping teeth and gums healthy. This latest flavor joins popular Tea Tree Whitening Plus in Desert Essence’s growing family of botanically infused toothpastes. Further, the Whitening Plus line is the company’s top-selling toothpaste line. Designed to gently lift coffee, tea and tobacco stains, Desert Essence’s signature whitening blend contains baking soda, sea salt and bamboo extracts. Zinc citrate helps reduce plaque buildup, while pure Australian tea tree oil helps fight cavity-forming. Vegan, cruelty- and gluten-free Peppermint Whitening Plus Toothpaste is available nationwide at select retailers and on the Desert Essence website for a suggested $7.99 per 6.25-ounce tube. The product comes in recyclable packaging to support environmental sustainability.