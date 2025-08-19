Enjoying a wholesome organic snack anywhere is a veritable snap with the Harvest Snaps Organic Sea Salt Baked Veggie Snack Multipack. Featuring a sprinkle of sea salt in every savory, crunchy bite, the USDA Certified organic crisps are made with nutrient-dense veggies – green peas milled whole in-house – as the first ingredient to deliver 5 grams of filling protein and a good source of fiber in every portioned serving. Additionally, the minimally processed snacks contain 50% less sodium than competitive veggie-based snacks, as well as being Certified Gluten Free, Non-GMO Project Verified, and free of the common allergens wheat, soy, nuts, peanuts, dairy and eggs. Joining Harvest Snaps’ original six-bag multipack consisting of two bags each of the Calbee America Inc. brand’s best-selling Lightly Salted and Tomato Basil flavors, along with two bags of its Crunchy Loops Sour Cream and Onion, this latest multipack, retailing for a suggested $6.99 per pack of five 1-ounce bags, is now available for retailers nationwide to order for their shelves this October.