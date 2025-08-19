Iconic British tea brand Twinings has now introduced Twinings Refreshers, its first-ever herbal tea instant beverage. Created to meet rising demand for cold functional drinks, the café-inspired iced refreshers are specially crafted to dissolve in cold water and deliver bold flavor in seconds, any time of day: Consumers just pour a packet into 12 ounces of cold water, stir and start sipping. The caffeine-free product line is available in Strawberry Raspberry and Peach Mango flavors, each formulated with honeybush herbal tea extract – the same amount as in a traditional herbal tea bag, with no artificial sweeteners. Twinings uses a proprietary drying method that maintains the taste, texture and aroma of real fruit, with visible pieces of strawberry or peach that add a pop of flavor and are just the right size to sip through a straw. A 3-ounce box with five packets of any flavor retails for a suggested $6.29.