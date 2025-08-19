Crackd, the No-Egg Egg, the No. 1 plant-based egg product in the United Kingdom is now being produced in the United States and rolling out to U.S. grocery stores. According to Jonathan Traub, president of Plant Heads Inc. U.S., maker of Crackd: “We are excited to bring Crackd to U.S. consumers, especially as they navigate the wildly fluctuating availability and pricing of animal eggs. … When they try Crackd, consumers will find superior taste and texture in a healthier, all natural, freezable, microwaveable version of America’s breakfast staple.” Created by a Michelin Award-winning chef, the all-natural, non-GMO, zero-cholesterol product is also free from 14 MSA allergens, lower in calories and fat than eggs, versatile enough to be used in cooking and baking. Crackd is currently available in Chicago at Jewel-Osco markets and in Dallas, Houston, Austin and other major Texas cities at Albertsons, Randalls and Tom Thumb. A 12.2-ounce pourable pouch contains the equivalent of seven eggs and has a suggested retail price range of $6.99-$7.49.