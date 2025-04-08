Good Foods, a maker of convenient guacamole, salsa, dips and spreads crafted with real ingredients and kept fresh through HPP technology, has collaborated with Taylor Farms, a producer of ready-to-eat salads and healthy fresh foods, on the Taylor Farms Mexican Inspired Street Corn Snack Pack, which features Good Foods Elote Style Dip. The dip contains a combination of fresh ingredients, among them Greek yogurt, corn, jalapeño peppers and Monterey jack cheese. In the snack pack, the dip is paired with celery, carrots and toasted corn kernels, and each 180-calorie pack delivers 5 grams of protein. The two brands previously collaborated on a snack pack featuring Good Foods Chunky Guacamole paired with radishes, celery and carrots. A 6.5-ounce Mexican Inspired Street Corn Snack Pack retails for a suggested $2.97 at select Walmart locations.