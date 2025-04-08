Spice up your beverage section with Twang Beer Salt— bold flavored salts rooted in the tradition of dressing beers with a squeeze of lime and a dash of salt. Consumers can easily enjoy this classic flavor tradition on the go with any beverage, anytime, anywhere, in a convenient pocket size bottle, making every beverage a flavorful experience your customers will crave.

From classics like Lime, Lemon Lime, and Chile Lime, to unique flavors like Pickle, Cucumber Chile Lime, and the all-new Orange, Twang Beer Salt delivers bold personality in every shake.

Whether it’s a crisp lager, hard seltzer, canned cocktail, soda or sparkling water—Twang turns any drink into a flavor moment and incremental sales opportunity.

Packaged in mini pocket-sized bottles, and available in 24-count counter displays, 12-count clip strips for cooler doors, and easy pop up floor shippers, these eye-catching flavored salts will drive impulse sales and delight flavor seekers with a fun twist they will come back for.