Dole Spoonable Smoothies

Dole Spoonable Smoothies

Dole Spoonable Smoothies

Dole Packaged Foods LLC has unveiled Dole Spoonable Smoothies, a line of smoothie bowls in two flavors: Dole Whip Spoonable Smoothies Pineapple Banana, employing the brand’s creamy pineapple soft-serve product, and Dole Spoonable Smoothies Strawberry Banana. Created to be eaten with a spoon, the convenient granola-topped items can serve as either breakfast or a snack and contain fewer 200 calories each. From freezer to spoon, Dole Spoonable Smoothies thaw in 35 to 40 minutes on the counter, or 30 seconds in the microwave. A 6-ounce container of either variety retails for a suggested $3.59

