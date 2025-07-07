In time for summer, LaClare Creamery has expanded its fresh chèvre line with a citrusy-sweet Lemon Bar flavor. Recently awarded second place in the Flavored Goat Milk Cheese category at the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest and crafted with LaClare’s Original Goat Cheese as its base, the gluten-free flavor combines real lemon and a touch of vanilla to deliver a creamy indulgence well suited to warm-weather dishes and desserts. With its creamy, spreadable texture, the chèvre can even sub in for lemon juice and dairy in various recipes. A 4-ounce package of LaClare Creamery Lemon Bar Goat Cheese retails for a suggested price range of $4.99-$6.99, depending on the retailer.