The latest in-store bakery offering from Sara Lee Frozen Bakery is Cyrus O’Leary’s Mini Cheesecakes, a perfectly portioned dessert line that comes in three decadent flavors: Original, boasting a graham crumb crust and a crumbled graham topping; Salted Caramel Truffle, featuring a graham crumb crust and topped with salted caramel and brownie pieces; and Strawberry-Topped, delivering real strawberry topping along with a graham crumb crust. With snack consumption rising, more shoppers are embracing the trend of enjoying small indulgences. Cyrus O’Leary’s is capitalizing on this eating shift with the Whole Lotta Personality campaign starring the single-serve cheesecakes as a cast of characters full of sass and flavor. Cyrus O’Leary’s Mini Cheesecakes are available for grocery retailers in a 16-count case, with a suggested retail price of $3.79 per 7-ounce cheesecake of any flavor.