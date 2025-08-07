Non-GMO corn-based milk alternative Maïzly is not only creamy and frothy, but also an excellent source of fiber for gut health – 8 grams per serving – as well as of vitamins A, D, E; a good source of calcium; and low in sugar, with no nut, seed or vegetable oils. It’s also free of dairy, gluten, allergens and GMOs. Powered by corn fiber and chickpea protein, the first-of-its kind product performs like dairy and provides a rich, milky mouthfeel. The next-generation plant-based milk comes in Original and Chocolate flavors, either of which retails for a suggested $4.49 per 32-fluid-ounce carton.