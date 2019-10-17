Americans Under 40 Embrace Emerging Food Trends

Younger Americans are more likely to embrace new food trends compared to those who are 40 years or older. The Michigan State University Food Literacy and Engagement poll surveyed more than 2,100 Americans on emerging food technologies and options, including plant-based meats, cell-cultured meats, insect proteins, meal kits and GMOs.

"The food landscape is changing rapidly,” said Sheril Kirshenbaum, co-director of the poll. "Willingness to adopt new alternatives to traditional agricultural products varies tremendously across age groups, and public acceptance of these emerging technologies will determine winners and losers in the international marketplace.”

Some key findings of the poll include:

Plant-based meats

35% of Americans have consumed plant-based meat in the past year; 90% say they would do so again.

42% have not consumed plant-based meat but are willing to try it.

30% are unwilling to try it.

Of consumers already eating plant-based meat, 48% are under 40 years old, 27% are over 40.

Cell-cultured meats

35% of American consumers say they are likely to buy cell-cultured meats.

49% of these consumers are under 40 years old.

25% are 40 and older.

insect proteins

25% of American consumers are willing to try foods made with insect-based protein, such as cricket powder.

40% of these consumers are under 40 years old.

15% are 40 and older.

Meal Kits

32% of American consumers have tried meal kits within the past 12 months.

44% of these consumers are under 40 years old.

24% are 40 and older.

GMOs