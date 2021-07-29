Natural Grocers Prepares to Mark 66th Anniversary

In celebration of its 66th anniversary and what would have been co-founder Margaret Isely’s 100th birthday, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is inviting its shoppers to a three-day celebration running Aug. 12 -14.

Begun in 1955 by Margaret and her husband, Philip Isely, who went door to door with just $200, lending out nutrition books and samples of whole grain bread, the company is currently operated by the second and third generations of the Isely family, who oversee 161 stores selling natural and organic groceries, supplements, household essentials, body care and fresh 100% organic produce, along with free nutrition education.

The anniversary event will feature the following:

Natural Grocers’ Biggest Sale of the Year: For three days, customers can enjoy savings of up to 65% off on more than 80 popular groceries, vitamins and supplements , and body care products throughout the store, such as C2O Pure Coconut Water, Cocomels, Seventh Generation laundry detergent, Steaz teas, various Natural Grocers Brand Products, Now essential oils, Patch bandages, and a range of supplement brands.

Heroes in Aprons Fund : The retailer is donating 1% of all sales on Aug. 12 to the Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund, a new nonprofit organization providing short-term financial assistance to the company’s good4u Crew members facing unanticipated hardships and emergencies.

Free Ice Cream: On Aug. 12, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., all customers will get one free frozen treat, including dairy and dairy-free selections from Alden’s Organic, GoodPop, NadaMoo! and So Delicious, while supplies last.

Exclusive {N}power Perks: Members of Natural Grocers’ free-to-join loyalty program receive a limited-edition 66th Anniversary reusable shopping bag with purchase, and one free Natural Grocers Brand Organic Chocolate Bar (all flavors), while supplies last.

Count the Party Hats : Shoppers can win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card by counting the party hats included throughout the pages of the August good4u Health Hotline magazine, which can be found at any Natural Grocers location. To enter the contest, customers can fill out the form in the magazine and drop it off at their local store by Aug. 28. A drawing among all entries with the correct number will determine the winner.

Free Nutrition Education : Shoppers can join Natural Grocers’ Nutritional Health Coaches to learn about the nutritional benefits of high-quality chocolate eaten in moderation. The class will be available starting Aug. 2 online

Instagram Gift Card Giveaway : 10 customers will each win one $66 Natural Grocers gift card by visiting Natural Grocers on Instagram and following the instructions on the giveaway post on Aug. 2-5. The company is giving away more than 5,800 prizes, including a 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid or $30,000 cash, two Peloton Bikes+, Yeti coolers, Natural Grocers gift cards, 10 Apple HomePod minis, and free groceries and swag. To enter, customers must fill out the Anniversary Sweepstakes form available at all Natural Grocers’ locations between Aug. 12 and Aug. 14. One winner per store will be selected to win such prizes as a $66 Natural Grocers gift card, a backpack cooler, six months of Catalina Crunch cereal and an entire bag of Natural Grocers brand products. A drawing among all entries will determine prize winners.

Further, every hour on Aug. 12, good4u Crew at all stores will randomly give a Natural Grocers branded 20-ounce Hydro Flask to a customer at checkout.

“Our anniversary, and celebration of our mother Margaret’s birthday, has always been one of our favorite and biggest events of the year,” noted Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers’ co-president. “But after the year we’ve all been through together, the celebration means more to us than ever. We are thankful for our community and the way they’ve supported our mission and our good4u Crew for 66 years, and we are looking forward to seeing them all during these fun-filled three days in August.”

Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees at stores in 20 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based company is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food retailers in North America.