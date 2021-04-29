Natural Grocers Launches Private-Brand Vitamins and Supplements

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has introduced a new expanded line of Natural Grocers Brand Vitamins & Supplements. The line features more than 100 vitamins, herbs, minerals and precision formulas that are accessibly priced while providing high-quality ingredients and third-party certified Good Manufacturing Practices.

To mark the launch, all of Natural Grocers’ locations will offer members of the free grocer’s loyalty program, {N}power, 25% off the complete product line May 1-31.

Based on decades of health and nutrition expertise and the science-based knowledge of the company’s in-house nutritional experts, the extensive lineup aims to address nutritional gaps in the modern diet and help achieve a range of health-supportive goals.

Customers who want to learn more about which of the vitamins and supplements are appropriate for them can schedule a free one-on-one virtual session with a local Nutritional Health Coach.

The orange-capped bottles offer the following:

• Third-party NSF Certified Good Manufacturing Practices: Quality and safety practices integrated throughout the manufacturing process are verified by a third-party certifier with international credentials.

• Purity, identity and potency verified: Thorough testing verifies every raw material that enters the facility, and a rigorous finished-product testing process is designed to ensure that each batch meets label claims through its expiration date.

• No skip-lot testing: Natural Grocers’ manufacturer tests every single lot of raw materials for purity.

• Heavy metal and microbial testing: Stringent testing for pathogens and heavy metals aims to ensure that the final product is free of contaminants.

• What’s not included: Questionable additives and ingredients lacking evidence of safety for their intended use aren’t allowed in the product line. The vitamins and supplements don’t contain preservatives, artificial colors, artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners.

“When our parents founded Natural Grocers in 1955, their goal was to empower their fellow community members to embark on their own health journeys,” noted Heather Isely, Natural Grocers EVP. “Today, our family and our good4u Crew extended family [continue] to spread the message of empowerment on which the company was founded. Natural Grocers Brand Vitamins & Supplements are a fulfillment of our commitment to that message. We developed this product line to provide high-quality vitamins and dietary supplements at prices that our communities can afford — and that they can trust are as potent and as pure as we say they are, because every vitamin and supplement is put through a rigorous testing process and [is] certified by Good Manufacturing Practices.”

Originally operated under the Vitamin Cottage banner, Natural Grocers stores have always included extensive supplement departments.

With 161 stores in 20 states, Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.