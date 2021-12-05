Advertisement
05/12/2021

Natural Grocers Relocates Midland, Texas Store

A grand reopening is planned this month for a modernized store
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak profile picture
sitting,table,computer,food,small,holding,keyboard,laying,laptop,young,baby,man,desk,hot,luggage,bed,cat,standing,playing
Shoppers seeking 100% organic products can find an expanded selection at the newly relocated Natural Grocers store in Midland, Texas.

Natural Grocers is moving its location in Midland, Texas, closing the original store May 17 and opening a new store nearby a few days later.

The new location has a larger footprint and was built with sustainability features including LED lighting and non-toxic materials. In addition to expanded shelf space and a greater product assortment, the upgraded store was designed to offer a more efficient checkout experience for shoppers. True to the chain’s natural profile, this location includes a wide assortment of 100% organic products and a dedicated nutrition education center.

Grand reopening plans include a recipe bag giveaway, prize contests and special discounts.

This is the latest refresh for Natural Grocers, which moved another store earlier this month in Pueblo, Colorado. A store in Wichita, Kansas will be relocated later this summer.  

Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 159 stores in 20 states. The Lakewood, Colorado-based company is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food retailers in North America.

Also Worth Reading

Natural Grocers Continues to Modernize Locations

Natural Grocers Continues to Modernize Locations

Pueblo, Colo., store will offer 30% larger footprint, sustainable building features, speedy checkout

a sign on the side of a building

Natural Grocers Debuting a New Format

Texas store will have 40% larger footprint

Natural Grocers Launches Private Brand Vitamins and Supplements

Natural Grocers Launches Private-Brand Vitamins and Supplements

Loyalty program members get 25% off complete line in May

Natural Grocers Comps Decline 7% in Q2

Natural Grocers Comps Decline 7% in Q2

Revenue also down to $259.2M

You May Also Like

Advertisement