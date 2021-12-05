Natural Grocers Relocates Midland, Texas Store

Natural Grocers is moving its location in Midland, Texas, closing the original store May 17 and opening a new store nearby a few days later.

The new location has a larger footprint and was built with sustainability features including LED lighting and non-toxic materials. In addition to expanded shelf space and a greater product assortment, the upgraded store was designed to offer a more efficient checkout experience for shoppers. True to the chain’s natural profile, this location includes a wide assortment of 100% organic products and a dedicated nutrition education center.

Grand reopening plans include a recipe bag giveaway, prize contests and special discounts.

This is the latest refresh for Natural Grocers, which moved another store earlier this month in Pueblo, Colorado. A store in Wichita, Kansas will be relocated later this summer.

Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 159 stores in 20 states. The Lakewood, Colorado-based company is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food retailers in North America.