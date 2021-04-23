Natural Grocers Continues to Modernize Locations

To help modernize its shopping experience, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. will expand and relocate its Pueblo, Colorado, store just steps away from its original location. The store, located at 101 W. 29th Street, will close on May 3 at 5:00 p.m. and reopen on May 6 at 8:30 a.m., at the same address — just across the parking lot.

Although the grocer is traditionally known for its smaller-store format, the May 6 reopening will unveil a contemporary layout with a store that's more than 30% larger than the original location. It will introduce a more efficient checkout experience, a Nutrition Education Center, and increased product selections throughout the store. Customers will enjoy expanded space in core departments such as 100% organic produce, dietary supplements, body care and beauty, and frozen meats. The specialty grocer has also upgraded the new space with sustainable building features, such as energy-saving innovations, nontoxic building materials and 100% LED lighting, for a lighter carbon footprint.

The Pueblo location follows news of Natural Grocer’s reopening of its Dallas store on March 31. The new store features a contemporary layout that's 40% larger than the original footprint and boasts many of the design elements featured at the Pueblo location, like a Nutrition Education Center and LED lighting.

At the Pueblo store, the grand-opening celebration will include the following:

Recipe Bag Giveaway: The first 100 customers on May 6 will receive a free Natural Grocers cooler bag filled with Natural Grocers Brand Gluten-Free Pancake and Waffle Mix, additional ingredients to whip up a batch, and a Natural Grocers kitchen set (oven mitt and utensils).

Grand-Opening Prize Contest : From May 6 through May 10, customers can enter to win prizes, such as a $500 Natural Grocers gift card, an Aventon E-bike, a Vitamix blender and a Cuisinart food processor. Entry forms will be available at the store.

Prize Wheel : From May 6 through May 12, customers can spin the prize wheel when they visit the Nutrition Education Center to meet their Nutritional Health Coach (NHC). NHCs support customers' health-and-wellness journeys with free one-on-one health coaching sessions, which are currently available via phone and video. The store's current NHC remains on staff at the relocated store.

Special Grand-Opening Discounts: May 6 through May 31, customers will enjoy deals on 100% organic produce, including strawberries, raspberries, grape tomatoes and zucchini; humanely raised bacon and bacon alternatives; free-range eggs; and staple items such as GT's Kombucha, Mary's Free-Range Non-GMO Chicken and Natural Grocers Brand 2-pound Organic Rolled Oats.



For additional savings, customers can sign up for {N}power, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program for exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits and other members-only features.

The Pueblo location has been servicing the area for almost 20 years. Similar to all Natural Grocers stores, the new Pueblo location will implement COVID-19-related policies and guidelines. The new store will open with modified store hours as follows: Monday-Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to 8:35 p.m., and Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:35 p.m. Additionally, there will be two weekly shopping hours exclusively for seniors (age 60 and older), pregnant women, and individuals with underlying medical conditions: Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., and Wednesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 161 stores in 20 states. The Lakewood, Colorado-based company is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.