Natural Grocers Debuting a New Format

Natural Grocers is re-opening a store in the Dallas area that is a new format for the company.

Located at 11661 Preston Rd., the remodeled store re-opening on March 31 offers what the company calls a new, modernized shopping experience that embraces the strict quality standards that differentiate the company from other grocery retailers.

The new store features a contemporary layout that is 40% larger than the original footprint. Natural Grocers store range in size from 5,000-15,000 square feet. The new format introduces a more efficient checkout experience, a new Nutrition Education Center, and increased product selections throughout the store. The store offers a Nutritional Health Coach (NHC) on staff whose services are free of charge to the community. Natural Grocers' NHCs support customers' health and wellness journeys with free, one-on-one health coaching sessions, which will be available via phone or video.

Core departments such as 100% organic produce, body care and beauty, dietary supplements, frozen meats and grab-and-go have also been expanded. Natural Grocers prohibits hydrogenated oils, artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives in the groceries it carries. The new space has also been upgraded with sustainable building features and 100% LED lighting for a lighter carbon footprint.

The new Dallas store will re-open with modified store hours as follows: Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Additionally, there will be two weekly shopping hours exclusively for seniors (ages 60 and older), pregnant women, and individuals with underlying medical conditions: Sundays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. These special shopping hours will start on April 7.

Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 161 stores in 20 states. The Lakewood, Colorado-based company is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.