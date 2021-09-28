Tops Market Expands Own Brand Coffee With More Than 50 Varieties

Tops Markets is gearing up for National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 by expanding its own brand selection of the hot beverage. The Western New York-based grocery chain recently expanded its private label Origins line, sourced from different areas of the world creating four unique varieties: Ethiopian, Sumatran, Costa Rican and Columbian Supremo.

In recent years, Tops has expanded its private label selection . The Store Brands Industry Forum on Beverages on Sept. 29 will feature speakers discussing private label coffee and tea products like what Tops has expanded on.

The private label coffee products are individually wrapped, 100% compostable pods, 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified and contain 20 pods in each package. The new Tops collection of coffee comes in 54 varieties: 19 varieties of ground or whole bean coffee, 15 kinds of canned and instant coffees, and 20 different single serve pod options. Tops sells its own brand coffee in addition to name brands like Eight O’Clock, Folgers, Maxwell House and more.

In other coffee news for the grocery chain, the company has launched a fourth in-store Starbucks location at its Tops store in Lewiston, N.Y., offering the same conveniences as a regular Starbucks. This new location is in addition to three other Starbucks Cafés, which include locations in East Aurora (54 Grey Street), Hamburg (6150 Southwestern Blvd.), and a Starbucks location in the Rhinebeck store (6726 RT 9, Carmel, N.Y.).

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets operates 157 supermarkets, with five additional franchise stores, and employs 15,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and western Vermont. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.