Kroger, Tops and Smart & Final Gain Adult Beverage Insights

Advances in marketing efficiency and improved targeting have come to the adult beverage category with the introduction of a new media solution from Inmar Intelligence powered by first-party data from Kroger, Tops, Smart & Final and others.

It is a notable development for a category where an estimated $7 billion is spent annually on advertising and comes as retailers and brands are moving fast to leverage technologies that improve marketing efficiency and targeting.

“In partnership with leading retail grocers, Inmar Intelligence’s powerful technology closes the loop between advertising investments and explicitly identifies and connects sales tied to adult beverage campaigns,” said Aaron Kechley, the firm’s general manager of media and data. “Adult beverage brands can now optimize their advertising budgets like never before through precise targeting and campaign auto-optimization based on specific, near real-time category purchases.”

It is this attribution capability – to know which advertising worked and with whom – that is considered innovative, and because attribution can happen in near real times, campaigns can quickly be optimized. Running on Inmar’s customer data platform branded as ShopperSync, the solution complements traditional retail incentives practices, allowing adult beverage brands to deepen their customer relationships and capture market share while running targeted programmatic media, according to Inmar.