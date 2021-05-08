Kroger, Tops and Smart & Final Gain Adult Beverage Insights

In addition, the enhanced capability of Inmar Intelligence’s data network provides brands with the ability to precisely target verified purchasers of adult beverage products and measure the impact of media on omnichannel sales down to the category, brand or UPC level. It is a shopper-centric approach that uses retail purchase data from Kroger, Tops and Smart & Final, among others, to report on sales as they occur, while auto-optimizing media performance in real time – driving efficiencies, maximizing budgets and increasing sales, according to Inmar.
“Adult beverage brands and advertisers have long been charged with cobbling together unverified data from third-party data providers and brokers in order to execute on an assumed addressable market,” said Kechley. “In combining our first-party retail data with that of leading grocery brands, adult beverage advertisers now have unprecedented access to verified, in-store shopper data, allowing adult beverage brands to generate transparent audience segments and direct advertising dollars toward consumers with a level of precision like never before.”
The activation of first-party grocer data positions adult beverage brands to accelerate digital transformation, increase shopper loyalty and profitably drive sales and comes as competition continues to accelerate in the race for consumer attention in the adult beverage market.
Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 11 million-plus customers daily through a digital shopping experience and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets operates 157 supermarkets, with five additional franchise stores, in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and western Vermont. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100. Commerce, California-based Smart & Final operates 254 locations, including larger-format stores under the Smart & Final Extra! banner that combine a warehouse-store format with traditional grocery offerings. The company is No. 59 on Progressive Grocer’s list.