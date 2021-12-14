Albertsons Introduces Digital Meal-Planning and Auto-Replenishment Features

Albertsons Cos. Inc. has launched two new digital offerings, Meal Planning and Schedule & Save. These capabilities offer loyalty members convenient integrated menu planning and shopping list creation, and the ability to auto-replenish essential items. The new features are part of the grocer’s ongoing goal to transform all facets of the food experience through enhanced digital offerings.

“Our customers continue to look for new ways to save time and money when planning meals and shopping at their neighborhood Albertsons Cos. banner store,” noted Chris Rupp, Albertsons’ EVP and chief customer and digital officer. “These two new features are important ways we’re helping customers reduce the effort associated with grocery shopping so they can spend the time enjoying meals with family and friends.”

The Meal Planning feature seamlessly integrates top-rated meal-planning app Mealime to help customers determine what’s for dinner in a convenient and personalized way. Loyalty members have access to thousands of shoppable recipes created by professional chefs and dietitians, and curated and refined based on taste and dietary preferences. Users can complete a weekly shopping in under 10 minutes, with the options of pickup and delivery, or in-store shopping.

Schedule & Save is an online auto-replenishment offering enabling loyalty members to keep their grocery and household essentials always in stock. The convenient feature allows customers to automatically replenish their more frequently purchased items across categories in a way that’s adaptable to every lifestyle. The products scheduled for purchase will be made available at discounted prices, providing considerable savings off the average shelf price, and shoppers can either pick them up or have them delivered.

Currently at select Safeway stores in northern California, Schedule & Save was created with Seattle-based auto-replenishment and predictive shopping platform Replenium. Next year, Albertsons plans to expand the program nationwide and include a continuous expanding list of items for loyalty members to add for auto-replenishment.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. It operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.