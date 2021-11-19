Albertsons Joins Humana’s Medicare Part D Network

Starting Jan. 1, Albertsons Cos.' pharmacies will be added to Humana, Inc.’s Medicare Part D pharmacy network. Customers at Albertsons’ banners who are Humana members can fill their prescription medications at a lower out-of-pocket cost, thanks to the cost-sharing model.

One of the nation’s top managed health care companies, Humana already works with Costco, H-E-B, Kroger Health, Publix, Sam’s Club and Walmart, among others. The addition of Albertsons stores will give the company’s prescription drug plan members more choices, as Humana will be able to offer more than 11,000 total preferred pharmacy locations.

“This significant expansion of our preferred cost-sharing retail pharmacy network not only helps many of our members save money on their prescription medications but also provides them with more convenient preferred pharmacy network locations throughout the country to choose from,” said T.J. Gibb, VP and leader of Medicare prescription drug plans at Louisville, Ky.-based Humana.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.