Albertsons Unveils Retail Media Network

Albertsons Cos. is jumping on the retail media bandwagon as it seeks to leverage data collected from the company’s ever-growing network of shoppers.

With retail media networks rapidly reshaping the advertising space across the consumer media sector, the Albertsons Media Collective, led by Kristi Argyilan, Albertsons Cos.’ SVP of retail media, will offer partners a digital marketing platform and omnichannel solutions with the core consumer in mind.

“We are thrilled to be able to create a differentiated retail media network that will allow our customers to engage with the food and brands they love,” said Argyilan. “Albertsons Media Collective will further our goal of bringing brands and our customers together by delivering an unrivaled vendor and customer experience and truly reimagining marketing for what’s next.”

Albertson Media Collective, developed in partnership with CitrusAd and Merkle, is focused on providing opportunities to connect brands with their most loyal shoppers by opening up native display and sponsored product inventory throughout the company’s websites. Media opportunities include advertising placements on Albertsons owned properties such as its homepage, department, category, sub-category, email, search, app, pharmacy, as well as on Albertsons’ off-site targeted ad placements.

Brand campaigns will begin Feb. 27 and allow partners to access some of the most valuable positions across Albertsons Cos.’ websites and apps, tapping into over 100 million shoppers across the country, including more than 2,200 store locations and over 27 million members of the company’s Just for U loyalty program.

In October, Albertsons reported that net income closed in on $300 million for the second quarter, up from $284.5 million this time last year to reach $295.2 million.

Sales and other revenue topped $16.5 billion during the quarter ending Sept. 11, versus $15.8 billion for the second quarter in 2020. Identical sales during Albertsons’ second quarter rose 1.5%, beating analyst expectations. On a two-year stacked basis (i.e., compared against the last “normal” time), identical sales were15.3% higher.

Underscoring the company’s efforts in the e-commerce space, digital sales are also in the black, up 5% for the quarter and a noteworthy 248% from two years ago.

"We are pleased with our second quarter results as we continue to execute our transformation strategy. The favorable consumer backdrop together with our focus on in-store excellence, accelerating our digital and omnichannel capabilities, increasing productivity and strengthening our talent and culture, are driving increased identical sales and improved performance,” remarked Vivek Sankaran, Albertsons’ CEO.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.