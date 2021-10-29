Albertsons Cos. Raises $9M to Provide Healthy Breakfasts to Kids in Need

Albertsons Cos. and its customers stepped up big-time in September to help food-insecure youngsters start their day right with a healthy meal. The retailer said this week that its Nourishing Neighbors Breakfast for Kids checkstand campaign netted $9 million to enable 37 million breakfasts for children throughout the country.

Shoppers across Albertsons' banners supported the charitable program, which is part of the Albertson Cos. Foundation and aims to help eradicate hunger in the United States. While this campaign was national, the benefit was decidedly local, as each store partnered with a nearby charity to provide a healthy morning meal to children in their community.

Grant recipients for this year’s Breakfast for Kids campaign include the Northern Illinois Food Bank; the Alameda County Community Food Bank, in California; Hunger Free Vermont; and the Food Bank of the Rockies, in Colorado.

“We are grateful to our generous customers who have joined us in the fight against hunger,” said Christy Duncan Anderson, president and executive director of Albertsons Cos. Foundation. “Nourishing Neighbors, together with our partner charities and generous customers, is making a difference for our community members who face food insecurity daily. With school back in session, we know how important it is that every child in our neighborhoods has a healthy start to their day.”

Hunger Free Vermont’s executive director Anore Horton, said that the donations are crucial at a time when many youths are in need. “Breakfast really is the most important meal of the day,” Horton noted. “This is especially true for our students as they ready themselves to learn at school. When your children eat school breakfast, it is good for kids, schools and communities! We are truly grateful to Shaw’s Foundation for once again helping us to keep our universal and after-the-bell breakfast initiatives strong.”

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.