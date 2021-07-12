Jewel-Osco Opens New Micro-Fulfillment Center Near Chicago

It was a banner day for the Jewel-Osco banner of Albertsons Cos., which held a grand opening for its first micro-fulfillment center in Westmont, Ill., a western suburb of Chicago.

Jewel-Osco leaders, along with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, led the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 20,000-square-foot facility used to prepare orders for delivery. The project reflects the fusion of human capital and technology, featuring an automated rack and tote system from grocery tech partner Takeoff Technologies, the deployment of Jewel-Osco workers to pick orders and the use of robots to move finished orders to an area where employees grab and deliver items to drive-up-and-go customers or third-party delivery services like Door Dash, Shipt and Point Pick Up.

Adjacent to a brick-and-mortar Jewel-Osco store, the new micro-fulfillment center also pulls products from that location if and when needed.

Company officials note that the opening represents a retail milestone. “We are the first grocery retailer in Illinois to offer this omnichannel solution to our customers,” said Mike Withers, president of Jewel-Osco. “The micro-fulfillment center will process orders more efficiently and expeditiously with all the products our customers expect to find when shopping with us.”

On hand for the ribbon cutting and site tour, Gov. Pritzker lauded the addition to the retail landscape. “Jewel-Osco hasn’t stopped finding new ways to be there for Chicago area residents for over a century, and I was proud to join local leaders in kicking off the latest in grocery innovation for Illinois customers in Westmont,” he said. "Illinois has a long legacy of leadership in this sector – no surprise given our dominance in agriculture and the ingenuity of our workforce. As our economic recovery continues, Jewel-Osco is helping pave the way to success.”

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.