Big Lots Offers Employees Access to Pay on Demand

Big Lots is ramping up its hiring campaign by teaming with financial services company DailyPay to offer the national discount retailer's 35,000 store and distribution center associates instant access to earned income.

With a goal of onboarding 15,000 employees in preparation for a busy holiday season, Big Lots is hoping to attract these new associates by touting the DailyPay benefit. DailyPay is a technology platform that enables employees to access or save their pay as they earn it, without having to wait for a traditional payday.

"Big Lots is hands-down a great place to work," said Bruce Thorn, Big Lots CEO and president. "We offer an outstanding program of perks, including a 30% store discount, plus additional discounts on cell services, tickets, computers and more. And now our team members will have the ability to access their accrued pay immediately via DailyPay."

DailyPay, which is based in New York City, with operations in Minneapolis, is also offered as an employee benefit at fellow discount retailer Dollar Tree Inc.

Meanwhile, Big Lots is holding national hiring events weekly on Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, through Oct. 30 at all 1,421 of its stores across the country. Both full- and part-time positions are available for those 16 years and older. Interested candidates can also apply online.

"Our people are invaluable to our success," Thorn added. "We take pride in taking care of our team members, and we're always eager to welcome new associates to the Big Lots family to support our growing business."

For its second quarter ended July 31, the company touted another period of net store count growth. Net new stores and relocations contributed approximately 180 basis points of sales growth.

Additionally, on Sept. 22, Big Lots revealed that it successfully amended its 2018 $700 million five-year unsecured revolving credit facility. The amendment provides more favorable pricing, expands the types of permitted financing arrangements and provides more flexibility to support the company's future capital allocation priorities.

With more than 1,400 retail stores in 47 states, Columbus, Ohio-based Big Lots is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.