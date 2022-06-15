Southeastern Grocers Aims to Work With More Diverse Suppliers

Through a partnership with ReposiTrak, Southeastern Grocers is implementing an automated solution that will make it easier for diverse and underrepresented suppliers to get their products on the grocer’s shelves. The ReposiTrak MarketPlace allows manufacturers to connect directly with retailers interested in selling their goods.

“Working with ReposiTrak to tailor internal practices allows us to find and contract with more diverse suppliers,” said Southeastern Grocers' Chief Merchandising Officer Dewayne Rabon. “This new partnership with ReposiTrak helps offer customers throughout the Southeast with the most relevant products that best suit their tastes and preferences.”

The Marketplace allows retailers to search for specific products and categories, and apply filters to find what they need while also being able to contact new suppliers. Vendors using the Marketplace have the ability to design features that highlight their unique characteristics and qualifications.

“Delivering high-quality products and services reliably to customers at three brands across five southeastern states requires incredible coordination,” said Randy Fields, chairman and CEO for Murray, Utah-based ReposiTrak. “Southeastern Grocers raises the bar by simultaneously committing to a corporate culture of belonging, inclusion and diversity. ReposiTrak is committed to making the partnership with SEG work so the retailer’s goal for a more diverse supplier base through an automated solution is met.”

ReposiTrak offers cloud-based solutions for food traceability, compliance and risk management, supply chain solutions and product sourcing.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.