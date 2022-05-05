Food Lion Earns 21st Energy Star Partner of the Year Award

Making good on its commitment to decreasing energy usage, Food Lion has again received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy. This marks the 21st year in a row that the retailer has earned the accolade.

Over the past 21 years, the grocer reduced energy consumption by more than 853.7 million kilowatt hours and reduced its carbon emissions by more than 605,003 metric tons. According to Food Lion, that energy savings is enough to charge more than 73 billion smartphones.

"We care about our customers and making the communities they live in sustainable and healthy,” said Matt Yates, VP of brand strategy for Food Lion. “We are proud and honored to serve as a national leader in energy conservation and efficiency. We will continue our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint in all areas of our business.”

More than 900 of Food Lion’s 1,100 stores have received the Energy Star certification at least once, which represents 83% of all Food Lion locations and 36% of all Energy Star certified supermarkets across the country.

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 Energy Star award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

Food Lion has been actively pursuing its sustainability and social goals as of late. The retailer is now offering tuition reimbursement for all 82,000 of its part- and full-time associates, an increase in tuition reimbursement for full-time employees, and discounted degree programs at 15 educational facilities.

Food Lion has also undertaken a number of hunger relief initiatives, including a $1 million donation through its hunger relief platform to build a new food bank in its service area, as well as donating meals to those in need.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.