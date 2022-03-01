Food Lion Kicks Off Orange Bag Campaign

Combining sustenance with a bit of sunshine, shoppers who buy specially marked bags of oranges at Food Lion stores can help combat food insecurity. From now through March 22, the North Carolina grocer will provide five meals for every bag it sells of its private label oranges.

The hunger relief initiative, which also includes a cash donation option for customers, will benefit food banks that are members of the nonprofit Feeding America network. Last year, Food Lion estimates that its Orange Bag campaign provided one million meals to people in need across its 10-state footprint.

“For the fourth year in a row, Food Lion Feeds is partnering with customers to support our neighbors in need through the annual Orange Bag campaign,” said Kevin Durkee, manager of the Food Lion Feeds arm of Food Lion. “Every orange bag purchase helps support local food banks and nourishes customers in the towns and cities Food Lion serves.”

Overall, the Food Lion Feeds program has provided more than 900 million meals since 2014 and the grocer has committed to providing 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2025.

“Hunger is an issue in every county of our country. Feeding America is thankful to Food Lion and its customers for continuing to support communities facing hunger through the Food Lion Feeds’ Orange Bag initiative,” remarked Lauren Biedron, VP of corporate partnerships for Feeding America.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 82,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.