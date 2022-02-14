Food Lion’s 2021 Store Manager of the Year Revealed

Robin Olshenske, store manager of a Food Lion store at 1430 South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, S.C., has been named Food Lion’s 2021 Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager of the Year. Olshenske was chosen from a group of more than 1,100 store managers across the banner’s 10-state market area.

Named for one of Food Lion’s founders, the Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager Excellence Awards recognize exceptional store managers who enrich the lives of Food Lion's customers, associates and the communities they serve. Honorees are also honored for successfully leading the business, supporting their teams and inspiring others. To mark the occasion, Food Lion will donate 20,000 meals in Olshenske’s name to both Tabernacle of Meetings and The Father’s House, two feeding agencies in Myrtle Beach, through the retailer’s hunger relief initiative, Food Lion Feeds.

“I am honored to represent more than 1,100 store managers who bring our brand, strategy and culture to life,” noted Olshenske. “We want our customers to know they can count on Food Lion every day. Along my 10-year journey with Food Lion, I’ve been blessed to have worked with many amazing people. I appreciate everyone who has supported me and made me the leader I am today.”

“Our store managers are passionate about caring for their neighbors and setting them up for success in life,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham. “Each of these leaders is committed to the customers they serve, the associates they lead and the communities they support. I couldn’t be more proud to recognize this exceptional group of individuals and to thank them for everything they do. They are excellent representatives of our organization, our values and our commitment to nourishing the towns and cities we serve.”

Olshenske began her career with Food Lion in January 2012 as the assistant store manager of a Food Lion store in Pawleys Island, S.C. She was then named store manager at the Food Lion in Georgetown, S.C., before moving to her current location four years ago. Her store excels at implementing business initiatives and she has forged strong partnerships with local schools, veterans’ organizations and other community partners.

Along with the Store Manager of the Year award, four other store managers were recognized for exceptional leadership as 2021 Divisional Store Manager Excellence Award recipients. They are:

Central Division: April Ledford, formerly store manager of a Food Lion in Lincolnton, N.C.

Mid-Atlantic Division: Connie Dixon-Williams, store manager of a Food Lion in Farmville, N.C.

Northern Division: Kelvin Grant, store manager of a Food Lion in Waldorf, Md.

Richmond/Norfolk Division: Danny Williams, store manager of a Food Lion in Corolla, N.C.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 82,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.