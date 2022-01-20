Food Lion’s Latest Store Opens in North Carolina

Food Lion unveiled a new store in its home state of North Carolina this week. The retailer’s latest location is in the Mallard Creek community of Charlotte, N.C.

Now open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. the store was designed to meet the needs of today’s shoppers, with traditional checkstands, self-checkout stands and a grocery pick-up service. In keeping with the retailer’s sustainability efforts, the site was built with energy efficiency overhead LED lighting, among other green features.

The product assortment includes a hot foods bar, fresh vegetables and fruits cut in store and an array of organic, gluten-free and plant-based items. Several locally-grown and locally-produced items are available across a range of categories.

“I’m ecstatic to open the newest Food Lion store in Mallard Creek,” declared Branden Goetsch, store manager. “I love being part of the Charlotte community and feel a special connection to this part of town, specifically having previously led the Food Lion on North Tryon Street. My team and I look forward to introducing neighbors to their store and helping them nourish their families.”

Food Lion has introduced itself to the community with outreach efforts like a 10,000-meal donation to nearby food banks and food pantries. Through the Food Lion Feeds’ food rescue program, those nonprofit organizations will also regularly pick up food from the Mallard Creek store to distribute to community members.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 82,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.