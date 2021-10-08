Food Lion Solidifies Commitment to Hunger Relief With $400K

Forty-two million people may face hunger in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Feeding America. To help combat food insecurity and provide nutritional education, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has distributed close to $400,000 in grants to 143 nonprofit organizations across its 10-state footprint.

“Food Lion takes pride in being a part of the community in the towns and cities we serve. Through Food Lion Feeds and the grants provided by the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, we’re happy to support our food bank partners and help those in need in these communities by providing access to food and meals, as well as investing in innovative programs that address the underlying causes of food insecurity,” said Food Lion Feeds Foundation President Adam Bass.

A full list of organizations receiving grants can be found here.

Food Lion Feeds has helped provide more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to providing 1.5 billion meals by 2025 through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; volunteer hours by associates; in-store retail campaigns; and the company’s pioneering food rescue program.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation holds two grant cycles each year. Nonprofit organizations are eligible for grants if they're affiliated with Feeding America or the United Way. Organizations that meet the criteria and are interested in applying for the fall grant cycle may apply for grants here.

Food Lion recently paid tribute to several local food banks, community leaders and the grocer’s associates at its 2021 Food Lion Feeds’ Feedy’s Awards event. The awards recognize people and organizations across several categories for their work fighting hunger in the communities served by Food Lion.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.