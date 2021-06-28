Food Lion To Go Service Now at 14 More Stores

Food Lion has expanded its Food Lion To Go grocery pickup service to 14 additional stores in North Carolina and Virginia.

Customers can confirm availability and place orders through either the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app. Groceries can be picked up on the same day they’re ordered, with the same fresh items and low prices offered in the grocer’s brick-and-mortar stores. Customers who are 21 and older can also buy beer and wine through Food Lion To Go.

“Continuing to expand this service to more Food Lion stores is important to us and our customers,” noted Evan Harding, director of digital and e-commerce at Food Lion. “We want to give our neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to fresh groceries at affordable prices.”

The company is continuing to expand the service across its market area.

Further, by linking their personal Food Lion MVP savings loyalty card to their account, the grocer’s customers can use digital coupons and redeem their “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program savings. Customers can also see their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on their checkout screen and view which clipped digital coupons will be applied to their order. This is in addition to their MVP discounts, in-store promotions and weekly savings specials.

The service is available seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.