Food Lion Expands Grocery Pickup

In addition to self-serve technology, grocery pickup is another trend accelerated by the pandemic that food retailers like Food Lion are embracing to accommodate consumer preferences.

Beginning June 7, Food Lion is expanding Food Lion To Go grocery pickup to 32 stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

“Continuing to expand this service to more Food Lion stores is important to us and our customers,” said Evan Harding, director of digital and e-commerce at Food Lion. “We want to give our neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to fresh groceries at affordable prices.”

Customers can confirm availability and place orders through the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app. After a customer places an online order, a To Go shopper will pick, pack and store the items until the customer arrives. The customer can pick up their groceries on the same day (or up to seven days in advance) at the store, where a To Go Shopper will load the items into the car. Food Lion To Go is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Additionally, by linking their personal Food Lion MVP savings loyalty card to their account, Food Lion customers can use digital coupons and redeem their Shop & Earn MVP rewards program savings. Customers can also see their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on their checkout screen and view which clipped digital coupons will be applied to their order. This is in addition to their MVP discounts, in-store promotions and weekly savings specials.

Food Lion customers who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program across the grocer’s 10-state region are also now able to use their electronic benefit transfer cards while shopping online via Food Lion To Go.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 82,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.