Food Lion Expands Access to SNAP Online

Food Lion customers who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program across the grocer’s 10-state market area are now able to use their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards while shopping online via Food Lion To Go.

SNAP participants can link their SNAP/EBT food card information as a form of payment, and then choose fresh food and grocery items eligible under the program, just as they would if they were shopping in-store. Food Lion To Go enables customers to place an order and pick up their groceries on the same day.

“We’re excited to now offer all our neighbors using SNAP/EBT this new option to shop however they prefer, in-store or online,” said Evan Harding, Food Lion’s director of digital and e-commerce. “Food Lion To Go allows customers the ability to shop from wherever is most convenient, while still ensuring they have access to fresh, nutritious food to nourish their families. It’s one of the many ways Food Lion makes grocery shopping easy, fresh and affordable for our neighbors.”

By linking their personal MVP savings loyalty card to their account, Food Lion customers can use digital coupons and redeem their Shop & Earn MVP rewards program savings. Shoppers can also view their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on their checkout screen, along with which clipped digital coupons will be applied to their order. Additional program features include MVP discounts, in-store promotions and weekly savings specials.

