North Carolina SNAP Online Shoppers Can Now Use Food Lion To Go

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) users in North Carolina are now able to redeem their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) benefits online using Food Lion To Go.

Food Lion To Go is a service that allows customers to shop online, from any computer, iPhone, iPad or Android device, and have their groceries ready for them to be picked up at the store upon their scheduled arrival.

Earlier in the year, Food Lion partnered with San Francisco-based Instacart on EBT SNAP payment integration at its stores in North Carolina.

“We’re excited to offer our North Carolina neighbors using SNAP/EBT this new option to shop however they prefer, in-store or online,” said Evan Harding, director of digital and e-commerce at Food Lion. “Food Lion To Go allows customers the ability to shop from wherever is most convenient, while still ensuring they have access to fresh, nutritious food to nourish their families. It’s one of the many ways Food Lion makes grocery shopping easy, fresh and affordable for our neighbors.”

SNAP participants simply link their SNAP/EBT food card information as a form of payment, and then then select the eligible fresh food and grocery items as they would if shopping in store. The convenient service allows customers to place an order and pick up their groceries on the same day.

By linking their personal MVP savings loyalty card to their account, Food Lion customers can use digital coupons and redeem their Shop & Earn MVP rewards program savings. Customers can also see their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on the checkout screen and view which clipped digital coupons will be applied to the order. This is in addition to MVP discounts, in-store promotions and weekly savings specials.

For those retailers not currently approved to accept SNAP, they can review the general requirements online to find out if they're eligible. Retailers can then apply online to accept SNAP. Training materials are available to help them get up to speed. Additionally, Washington, D.C.-based National Grocers Association recently released its SNAP Online Purchasing Toolkit to help the independent supermarket industry prepare to accept SNAP EBT payments online.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.