ThryveAI Debuts Online SNAP Payment Support

Grocery-first e-commerce platform ThryveAI is rolling out support for Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payments. Grocers using ThryveAI’s platform will be able to offer a seamless and convenient shopping experience to customers enrolled in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by allowing them to securely pay for online grocery orders with their EBT cards.

While grappling with the spike in demand for e-grocery this past year, grocers are also facing financial and technological challenges in offering EBT payment options, among them delivery costs, as the USDA doesn’t permit SNAP funds to be used for delivery fees, thereby driving costs up for grocers that waive or reduce these fees for SNAP customers, whom they risk losing to competitors if they don’t; providing a user-friendly experience consistent for both SNAP and non-SNAP customers, including via mobile devices; and allowing split payments for orders consisting of eligible and ineligible items, so that shoppers can seamlessly use an alternative payment method to cover non-EBT items and delivery costs.

ThryveAI’s digital commerce platform surmounts these obstacles by creating a user-friendly digital experience for both SNAP and non-SNAP shoppers using the full commerce platform or mobile device, and offers secure EBT payment and split-payment options.

“Grocery retailers are looking to accept SNAP payments in their digital storefronts but are being met with regulatory, financial and technological obstacles, making it extremely challenging to implement,” explained Neil Moses, CEO of Miami-based Mi9 Retail/ThryveAI. “While larger retailers can more easily clear these hurdles, these challenges put smaller chains at a disadvantage, and at risk of losing customers. By offering an integrated EBT payment option, we hope to alleviate some of these grocers’ burden and make it easier for them to meet the individual needs of their customers, provide equal access to online grocery shopping and boost customer loyalty.”

According to the USDA, there are now 43 million Americans receiving SNAP benefits. Because of the pandemic, Congress recently approved an extension of increased SNAP benefits through September 2021 as part of the American Rescue Plan.