PCC Community Markets Introduces Self-Check Kiosks

In a move coming later than many of its competing grocers, but indicative of the permanence of shopping habits adopted by many consumers during the pandemic, PCC Community Markets has begun rolling out self-check kiosks across its stores, with the installations expected to be complete by the end of summer.

The cooperative grocer decided to provide this contactless option, along with full-service checkout and delivery via Instacart, in response to member and shopper requests. The cash-free kiosks will accept all forms of contactless electronic payment, including credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

Additionally, to ensure the health and safety of staff, members and shoppers, the co-op is still enforcing various protocols across its store, such as clean teams in each store to sanitize all high-touch areas, as well as hand sanitizer available for all; upgraded air filters and filters that are changed more frequently, with the amount of airflow in-store increased to boost circulation; each store’s capacity limited to 50%; social distancing encouraged with dots on the floor and additional signage throughout the stores; the continued unavailability of inside seating, and outdoor tables and chairs arranged to place 6 feet of distance between them, with frequent monitoring and sanitizing of tables by staff at least hourly; and self-serve areas continuing to follow such precautions as providing hand sanitizer, sanitizing and changing serving utensils, and having staff monitor the areas.

PCC is also conducting wellness checks on each employee at the start of each shift; maintaining plexiglass at checkstands to give additional protection to cashiers; adjusting staff lounges and expanding the use of other areas such as classrooms to offer more space for staff breaks and lunches; and ensuring that all vendors and staff wear masks, among other precautionary measures.

Seattle-based cooperative PCC operates 15 stores in the Puget Sound area, including the cities of Bellevue, Bothell, Burien, Edmonds, Issaquah, Kirkland, Redmond and Seattle, with plans to open new stores in downtown Seattle and Madison Valley.