PCC Community Markets Promotes 2 on Managerial Team
PCC Community Markets, a certified-organic retailer and the largest community-owned food market in the U.S., has promoted Dana Montanari to chief people officer and Darrell Vannoy to SVP merchandising and promotion. Both report directly to PCC CEO and President Suzy Monford.
“Dana and Darrell bring decades of expertise to their PCC service, and exemplify the best of the co-op’s Vision, Mission and Values,” noted Monford, who took the company’s helm last December. “They have been extraordinary contributors during their tenure and are steadfast in their commitment to leading PCC in our advocacy for people, planet and profit.”
Montanari has 25 years of human resources experience. She joined PCC in 2019 as the VP of human resources, in which capacity she advanced the co-op’s culture, emphasized the importance of equity and inclusion training and development, retooled the company’s human resources information system reporting, and increased HR service offerings to support PCC’s stores more holistically. She will continue to perform work associated with PCC’s board of trustees management development and compensation committee while focusing on improving methods of staff recognition, creating a learning management system and integrating equity development programs.
Before coming to PCC, Montanari held executive-level HR roles at WellAir, Pacific Coast Feather Co., Expedia, Alere, and Free & Clear. She also wrote articles published in Employee Benefits Journal and Employee Benefit Plan Review.
Vannoy, a grocery industry veteran with more than a quarter century of experience, is a recent graduate of the University of Washington Foster School of Business Executive Development Program. Having joined PCC in 2015, he most recently held the role of VP of merchandising and procurement. In addition to his overall merchandising and procurement responsibilities, Vannoy heads PCC’s private label and pricing strategies. In his new role, he will continue this work, as well as driving PCC’s promotional go-to-market strategy.
Prior to PCC, Vannoy worked for such food retailers as Larry’s Markets, Wild Oats and Metropolitan Market.
Seattle-based cooperative PCC operates 15 stores in the Puget Sound area, including the cities of Bellevue, Bothell, Burien, Edmonds, Issaquah, Kirkland, Redmond and Seattle. The co-op plans to open new stores in Downtown Seattle and Madison Valley, and relocate its Kirkland location.