PCC Community Markets Promotes 2 on Managerial Team

PCC Community Markets, a certified-organic retailer and the largest community-owned food market in the U.S., has promoted Dana Montanari to chief people officer and Darrell Vannoy to SVP merchandising and promotion. Both report directly to PCC CEO and President Suzy Monford.

“Dana and Darrell bring decades of expertise to their PCC service, and exemplify the best of the co-op’s Vision, Mission and Values,” noted Monford, who took the company’s helm last December. “They have been extraordinary contributors during their tenure and are steadfast in their commitment to leading PCC in our advocacy for people, planet and profit.”

Montanari has 25 years of human resources experience. She joined PCC in 2019 as the VP of human resources, in which capacity she advanced the co-op’s culture, emphasized the importance of equity and inclusion training and development, retooled the company’s human resources information system reporting, and increased HR service offerings to support PCC’s stores more holistically. She will continue to perform work associated with PCC’s board of trustees management development and compensation committee while focusing on improving methods of staff recognition, creating a learning management system and integrating equity development programs.

Before coming to PCC, Montanari held executive-level HR roles at WellAir, Pacific Coast Feather Co., Expedia, Alere, and Free & Clear. She also wrote articles published in Employee Benefits Journal and Employee Benefit Plan Review.